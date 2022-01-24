Circling the Wagons: Bills fall to Chiefs in overtime shootout

In this episode, we discuss the Buffalo Bills‘ heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime of the Divisional Round of the playoffs, that ended their 2021 season. We discuss the back-and-forth nature of the end of the game, the outstanding performances by Josh Allen (and Patrick Mahomes) and Gabriel Davis, the absence of the number-one ranked defense, questionable coaching decisions, the plays that ultimately led to the demise of the game in the final minute or so, reasons to be optimistic, and much more!

We announce the winner this week’s giveaway, and we discuss our general thoughts on the game, stats of the game, plays of the game (Sweet Sassy Molassy & Gettysburg), who goes on our Wall of Fame and who goes on the Wall of Shame (and turn to Twitter for some great reaction from our followers). Listen now and Go Bills!

