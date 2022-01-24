Brian Daboll gets second interview for New York Giants head coaching job

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has a second interview lined up with the New York Giants on Tuesday. He is the first candidate known to have a second interview with the club after the initial screenings. Now that the Bills have been eliminated from the playoffs, Daboll is free to interview and sign with the Giants and start assembling his staff.

Of course, Daboll is very familiar with his next potential boss with the Giants; GM Joe Schoen was the Bills’ assistant general manager for the past five seasons. Daboll interviewed with Schoen on Friday in Orchard Park.

Bills’ defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier and Daboll both interviewed for openings with the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears, in addition to both interviewing with the Giants last week.

Daboll, who has served as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator and play caller since the 2018 season, makes a lot of sense for teams searching for an offensive-minded head coach. He has overseen a Bills offense that has become one of the NFL’s best and highest-scoring offenses. In 2020, he was named the NFL’s Assistant Coach of the Year by the Associated Press. His work with Josh Allen could inform his time with Giants’ QB Daniel Jones.

Passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey is the most likely replacement for Daboll, should he get a head gig somewhere else. A name floated from outside the organization is former Bears coach Matt Nagy, who worked with Bills’ head coach Sean McDermott when the pair were interns under Andy Reid with the Philadelphia Eagles.