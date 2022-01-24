5 replacement options for Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Ken Dorsey

The recent success of the Buffalo Bills had led to a poaching of key staff members. After Dan Morgan and Joe Schoen have left the front office over the last two years, both offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier have also had interviews. Daboll is now a finalist with the New York Giants, so we put together a handy guide of replacement options for him as well as Ken Dorsey, the team’s QBs coach and passing game coordinator.

1. Current Bills passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey

Dorsey has been groomed for this position since coming to Buffalo. This past offseason he was given the title of passing game coordinator in addition to his role as quarterbacks coach, but Dorsey has never called plays. He has a great relationship with QB Josh Allen and that may be the best thing going for him. Allen basically said at his end-of-year press conference that Dorsey was his top choice. Dorsey had been rumored to be heading to his alma mater at the University of Miami as offensive coordinator for the Hurricanes, but they’ve moved on in their search. The rest of the names on this list could be offensive coordinators or potential replacements for Dorsey if they move him up.

2. Former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy

Nagy worked with head coach Sean McDermott when the pair were on Andy Reid’s staff with the Philadelphia Eagles. In 2008, Nagy joined the squad as an intern while McDermott was linebackers coach and by the time McDermott left in 2011, Nagy was the offensive quality control coach. In 2017, Nagy called plays for Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs for the final five games of the season and a playoff game. He continued calling the plays for the Bears after being named head coach in 2018 until the middle of the 2020 season, when he ceded that responsibility. In 2021, he took back the play calling but again had to relinquish it midseason. His experience is the best thing going for him in the conversation, but his offensive numbers haven’t always been great. If Dorsey is promoted, it could be interesting seeing Nagy brought in as a passing game coordinator/QBs coach.

3. Former Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur

A member of the 2001 to 2008 Philadelphia Eagles, Shurmur was the quarterbacks coach for Donovan McNabb under Andy Reid, working on the same staff as McDermott. He was eventually hired away to be the offensive coordinator for the St. Louis Rams and head coach of the Cleveland Browns. Then he was the offensive coordinator for the Eagles after they moved on from Reid as well as the Vikings in 2017. After a stint as the New York Giants’ head coach for 2018 and 2019, he was the Broncos’ play caller for the last two years. In 2017 he was the NFL’s Assistant Coach of the Year as the Minnesota Vikings’ offensive coordinator. He certainly has the experience for either job.

4. Former Houston Texans head coach David Culley

While Culley is 65, it’s unclear if he wishes to continue coaching following his ousting in Houston. A man well-liked around the league, Culley worked with McDermott on the Eagles’ staff from 2001 when McDermott was assistant to the head coach through McDermott’s departure a decade later. When McDermott was hired by the Bills, one of the first hires he made was Culley as quarterbacks coach in 2017 and 2018. He departed after 2018 for reasons we don’t quite know, taking a job as assistant head coach/wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens. When the Bills played the Texans this year, Josh Allen made it a point to find him after the game to give him a hug and chat. Culley has never called plays, so perhaps this is a stretch, but it could make sense if he would be willing to come in as a senior assistant/quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator type of role under Dorsey.

5. Former Broncos quarterbacks coach Mike Shula

Shula has a great pedigree and has worked with Sean McDermott and Ken Dorsey previously when the trio were with the Carolina Panthers. Shula was the offensive coordinator from 2013 to 2017 when McDermott was the defensive coordinator from 2011 to 2016. Dorsey was his QBs coach for his entire time as offensive coordinator. Shula has called plays for multiple teams, but was fired after the 2017 season in Carolina along with Dorsey. Dorsey spent a year out of the NFL before replacing Culley with Buffalo, while Shula went to work as the offensive coordinator for the Giants for two seasons. He was the Broncos’ QB coach in 2020 and 2021 after Pat Shurmur, his head coach in New York, landed in Denver as the offensive coordinator.

While Bills’ assistant quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney could be promoted to quarterbacks coach, he won’t be in the mix for the offensive coordinator job. Josh Allen has spoken highly of him and Tierney has worked his way up, first as an intern with the Eagles from 2013-2015 (where he worked with Shurmur) and then the University of Alabama from 2016 to 2017. He joined the Bills in 2018 as an offensive assistant and was promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2020.

Bills QB Davis Webb could take over as a quality control or assistant QBs coach role, as well, but he’s not stepping directly into the full quarterbacks coach role.