Buffalo Bills Links, 1/25: Recapping the loss to KC

The Buffalo Bills were 13 seconds away from knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs in an instant classic in the divisional round of the playoffs, only for Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and Travis Kelce to rip out the collective hearts of Bills fans everywhere, emerging with a 42-36 win in overtime Sunday night.

Today’s edition of the Bills is not for the faint of heart as we recap the good, the bad, and the ugly from another postseason setback to the Chiefs.

Recapping Buffalo’s loss to the Chiefs

Ugh. That one hurts. Quarterback Josh Allen had the Bills in perfect position to win and advance into the AFC Championship, throwing a dart to wide receiver Gabriel Davis for his FOURTH touchdown with 13 seconds left. But alas, it was just enough time for Patrick Mahomes to lead the Kansas City Chiefs downfield for the game-tying field goal, and the promising Bills season came to an end in agonizing fashion.

Report cards, observations, instant analysis

We break down this rematch of last year’s AFC title game, handing out positional grades, including for Josh Allen, whose herculean effort was wasted by Buffalo’s defense. We also analyze the decisions made by head coach Sean McDermott, do a deep dive into that last possession of regulation, take a look at the lessons learned from this latest chapter in Buffalo’s painful playoff history, and hear from Allen, Davis, McDermott, Jordan Poyer and the rest of the Bills on this loss.

The Gabriel Davis game

Everyone expected the Bills to have success passing the ball against Kansas City’s secondary. But no one predicted the kind of breakout game from wideout Gabriel Davis, who hauled in eight passes for 201 yards while becoming the first player in NFL history with four receiving touchdowns in a playoff game.

13 Seconds joins long list of past Bills playoff losses

The Bills have endured their fair share of torturous endings in playoff games during their history, from the Music City Miracle and Wide Right to Ronnie Harmon’s drop in the 1988 AFC Championship. Unfortunately for Bills fans, Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs spawned another nickname from a gut-wrenching loss: 13 Seconds.

Bills, Chiefs address overtime rules

The NFL rules clearly state that if a team takes the ball in overtime, drives downfield and scores a touchdown, the game ends without the other team getting a possession. Hear how the Bills and Chiefs feel about the overtime rule, and whether the rules should be changed.

Odds and ends

The NFL head-coaching carousel marches on, and shortly after the Bills season ended, we learned the New York Giants reached out to have Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll for a second interview for the team’s head coaching vacancy. We also see why on Sunday, calling tails betrayed Josh Allen and the Bills, grade the broadcast performances of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, and more.