Buffalo Bills fan opinion: Sean McDermott approval poll, 2021-22 edition

The Buffalo Bills have seen their 2021 season meet its end with a 42-36 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs. With that, we transition to the offseason, starting with our annual approval polls for the Bills’ staff.

Let’s look at Buffalo’s head coach Sean McDermott, who just finished his fifth season with the team. Review the data below, then vote in our poll!

Buffalo had an 11-6 regular-season record, winning the AFC East for the second consecutive year

This was the first time the Bills were consecutive winners of the division since the 1990-1991 seasons

Overall, Buffalo’s record took a step back from 2020, when they had a 13-3 win-loss record

In the playoffs, the Bills fell in the AFC Divisional Round, a year after losing in the AFC Championship Game

Overall, the Bills were 1-1 in the playoffs this year, crushing the Patriots in the Wild Card round

Buffalo led the league in point differential, setting a franchise record with +194

The Bills had the league’s best defense, rating first in points allowed, yards allowed, passing yards allowed, and passing TDs allowed. Overall, the Bills’ defense allowed 12 passing TDs and had 19 interceptions. The Bills ranked 13th in rushing yards allowed

The Bills were a top-five offense, ranking third in points scored and fifth in yards. They were top-ten in passing yards, passing TDs, rushing yards, and rushing TDs

They won all 12 of their games by at least 12 points, burying several weaker opponents along the way

Buffalo was 0-6 in one-score games, including their playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs

Organizationally, McDermott promoted QB coach Ken Dorsey to passing game coordinator, and added Sophia Lewin as an offensive assistant coach, otherwise keeping the coaching staff intact from 2020

Overall, McDermott’s five seasons as Bills head coach have had a 49-32 regular-season record (.605) and four playoff appearances, with a 3-4 playoff record (.429)

Poll Do you approve of the job Sean McDermott has done as head coach? Yes

No vote view results 84% Yes (445 votes)

15% No (83 votes) 528 votes total Vote Now

Editor’s note: If you’d like to vote in the poll and you’re using a mobile device, you’ll need to click through to the site. Apple News and Google’s Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) strips the poll from the page.