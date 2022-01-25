Circling the Wagons: Circling back to the Bills/Chiefs 42-36 loss

In this episode, we get Bills Mafia’s audio reaction to the Buffalo Bills 42-36 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. We get raw emotion and discussion from real fans and listeners on this loss right after the game, who they blame, what’s to come, and much more!

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Not Another Buffalo Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Google Play | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | TuneIn | Megaphone | YouTube

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

If you like our show, tell a friend and spread the word!

Email us questions, comments, or Bills stories: ctwpod@gmail.com

Follow us on Twitter: @CTWpod

Like us on Facebook: Circling the Wagons: A Buffalo Bills Podcast

Follow us on Instagram: CTWpod

Check out our TeePublic Bills Store here