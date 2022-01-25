Bills sign 10 to reserve/future contracts following season

The Buffalo Bills have retained the rights to ten of their players heading into the offseason. These players all signed reserve/future contracts with the team and all were previously on Buffalo’s practice squad.

Here is the list in alphabetical order:

DT Brandin Bryant

OL Jacob Capra

WR Tanner Gentry

LB Joe Giles-Harris

CB Tim Harris

WR Isaiah Hodgins

DE Mike Love

CB Nick McCloud

TE Quintin Morris

S Josh Thomas

Bryant played two games for the Bills in 2021 while Star Lotulelei was out and Harris played in two games in December, as well. Hodgins saw his first NFL action this season, playing four snaps against the New England Patriots on the day after Christmas. None of the other players took a snap for Buffalo this season.

These deals are typically for league minimum and with no signing bonus. They are called “future contracts” because they don’t go into effect until the beginning of the new league year. These players are still under their practice squad contract through the end of the current league year and will be re-added to the expanded offseason full 90-man roster at that time.