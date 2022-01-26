Buffalo Bills fan opinion: Brandon Beane approval poll, 2021-2022 edition

General manager Brandon Beane’s first few years with the Buffalo Bills was a complete rebuild of the organization. Every facet of the team, from the front-office staff to the starters on the field, saw significant turnover in the early goings of the Beane era.

That all changed after the 2020 season that saw the Bills advance to the AFC Championship Game. Beane used that performance as confirmation that his plan was successful, and moved on to a new strategy: bringing back the same team that was so successful for another season.

To that end, the Bills saw remarkable stability in their front office and roster in 2021, with only a few new starters and plenty of familiar faces. They didn’t quite reach the same heights as 2020, though, with an 11-6 record and a playoff loss in the AFC Divisional Round.

Beane’s had a 99% approval rating on Buffalo Rumblings for the last two years running. Will it be three in a row? Read the resume and cast your vote below!

Saw director of player personnel Dan Morgan head to Carolina as their Assistant GM. Promoted Terrance Gray and Malik Boyd, and split Morgan’s responsibilities across Gray, Boyd, and senior personnel advisor Brian Gaine

Transitioned Jim Overdorf to an advisory role, out of primary contract negotiation duty, in favor of Kevin Meganck, who was promoted to vice president of football administration

Hired former interns Andrea Gosper (scout) and Evan Weiss (analytics)

Re-signed OT Daryl Williams, OG Jon Feliciano, and LB Matt Milano to long-term contracts

Re-signed CB Levi Wallace, WR Isaiah McKenzie, RB Taiwan Jones, and LB Andre Smith to short-term contracts

Tendered OG Ike Boettger to an RFA contract

Parted ways with the following Bills free agents: WR Andre Roberts, OT Ty Nsekhe, OG Brian Winters, LB Del’Shawn Phillips, TE Tyler Kroft, S Dean Marlowe

Released WR John Brown and DE Quinton Jefferson

Traded TE Lee Smith for a late-round draft pick

Signed S Micah Hyde and LB Tyler Matakevich to contract extensions

Signed the following free agents: WR Emmanuel Sanders, P Matt Haack, QB Mitchell Trubisky, DE Efe Obada, RB Matt Breida, OT Bobby Hart (and additional depth veterans)

Restructured contracts for OC Mitch Morse, DE Mario Addison, DT Vernon Butler, and CB Tre’Davious White

Drafted DE Gregory Rousseau, DE Carlos Basham Jr., OT Spencer Brown, OT Tommy Doyle, WR Marquez Stevenson, S Damar Hamlin, CB Rachad Wildgoose, and OG Jack Anderson

Saw assistant GM Joe Schoen hired as the New York Giants GM at the end of the season

2021 Bills roster went 11-6, won the AFC East, and advanced to the AFC Divisional Round Playoffs before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs

Overall, the Buffalo Bills have a 49-32 regular-season record (.605) in Beane’s five years as GM, and a 3-4 record in the playoffs (.429)

Poll Do you approve of the job Brandon Beane has done as Bills general manager? Yes

No vote view results 96% Yes (226 votes)

3% No (7 votes) 233 votes total Vote Now

Editor’s note: If you’d like to vote in the poll and you’re using a mobile device, you’ll need to click through to the site. Apple News and Google’s Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) strips the poll from the page.