Not Another Buffalo Podcast | Laying down and bleeding awhile

In this episode of Not Another Buffalo Podcast, the guys break down the Buffalo Bills’ devastating loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and hit some of the major talking points heading into this offseason. Brando shares his thoughts on what it was like to be at the game and his weekend experience in Kansas City.

Join us as we make our way through all five stages of grief.

