Brandon Beane cites COVID-19 for Star Lotulelei’s late season step back

On November 14th, the Buffalo Bills placed unvaccinated defensive tackle Star Lotulelei on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He was activated off the list two weeks later, but Bills general manager Brandon Beane made some interesting comments in his post-season press conference about the big man.

Beane told reporters on Wednesday that Lotulelei “was never the same force” after he contracted COVID-19. Prior to that, Beane praised Lotulelei’s play.

Lotulelei came back in Week 13’s game against the New England Patriots and played more than 47% of the team’s snaps as he had done in every game except Week 2 (when he was recovering from a preseason injury that kept him out of Week 1). The following week against Carolina, he played just 29% of the snaps and ceded his starting spot to Harrison Phillips for the rest of the season. He was around one-third of the snaps over the last two weeks of the regular season and the Wild Card round before getting back to 43% against the Chiefs in the divisional round.

It took left tackle Dion Dawkins a few weeks to round into form at the beginning of the season following his bout with COVID-19 that disrupted the early part of training camp and put him in the hospital. He was able to play at a high level and earn a Pro Bowl nod in 2021.