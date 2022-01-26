 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Q&A: Moving forward from loss to Chiefs

What should the Bills do next?

By Matt Warren
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The Bills lost to the Chiefs. We recap the game, give Matt’s takeaways, and then start sorting through the rubble.

To have your Bills questions answered on the next podcast, you can call 24/7 and leave your questions at 716-508-0405, email us at BuffaloRumblings@SBnation.com, tweet us at @RumblingsQandA, send us Facebook or Instagram messages, or leave your comments in the show notes article on the website.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine and Circling the Wagons:

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Google Play | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | TuneIn | Megaphone | YouTube

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s Note: The embedded audio has been stripped from this article if you’re using Apple News. Head to a full web browser or your favorite podcast app.

In This Stream

All our coverage: Bills vs Chiefs rematch in AFC Divisional round

View all 39 stories

More From Buffalo Rumblings

Loading comments...