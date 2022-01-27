Jamie D & Big Newt: Licking our wounds

Well, it wasn’t how fans wanted the season to end, but the Buffalo Bills participated in one of the greatest games in NFL playoff history and showed amazing fortitude.

But before launching into the offseason, Jamie D’Amico and Big Chris Newton discuss where things when sideways, as well as the things that they loved from the game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

D’Amico begins by saying by pointing out that fans tend to overreact to playoff losses and call for organizational changes. But he maintains that continuity is more important. However, Newton believes that coaches are, in fact, to blame and perhaps change could be positive.

The next topic was the amazing performance of quarterback Josh Allen who, according to the hosts, has become a bona fide national start. No longer do fans have to worry about “sugar high” Josh Allen or a lack of respect from the national media.

There is possibility of changes in the coaching ranks with both offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier interviewing for head coaching jobs. The hosts predict what they think will happen.

And finally, D’Amico and Newton tell you why fans should feel good about the future.

