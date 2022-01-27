Buffalo Bills Links, 1/27: Breaking down 13 seconds

The Buffalo Bills have endured their fair share of torturous endings in playoff games during their history, from the Music City Miracle and Wide Right to Ronnie Harmon’s drop in the 1988 AFC Championship. Unfortunately for Bills fans, Sunday’s overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs spawned another nickname from a gut-wrenching loss: 13 Seconds.

Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by breaking down the decisions made by head coach Sean McDermott and the Bills execution (or lack thereof) during the course of four plays at the end of regulation that ultimately came back to end Buffalo’s season.

What were the Bills trying to do those last 13 seconds?

When Josh Allen threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game to Gabriel Davis, it put Buffalo up 36-33 and prompted CBS analyst Tony Romo to declare the game over with just 13 seconds remaining. Sadly for Bills fans, that wasn’t the case, as Patrick Mahomes marched the Chiefs 44 yards to the game-tying field goal before going on a 75-yard touchdown drive in overtime that ended Buffalo’s Super Bowl dreams.

Painful as it may be for Bills fans, we take a look at all of the missteps that occurred that allowed Mahomes and the Chiefs to snatch victory away from the Bills, hear from McDermott on what transpired at the end of regulation, and more.

GM Brandon Beane “sick to my stomach” over KC loss

During his season-ending press conference, Beane said he doesn’t know how to change the league’s overtime rules, but admits that some adjustment is needed for overtime. He also says the loss wasn’t a step back in Buffalo’s development, says the team will learn lessons from the agony of Sunday’s setback, and apologizes to Bills Mafia for the team coming up short of its ultimate goal: winning a Super Bowl.

More on the NFL’s overtime rules

Everyone has an opinion on the NFL’s overtime rules. But despite the frustrating way the league decides games in overtime, we discuss why the Bills’ loss was more infuriating than just not winning the coin toss and Josh Allen not getting possession in overtime. We also discuss the likelihood the NFL changes its overtime rules, and hear from broadcaster Jim Nantz on why it was “a shame” Buffalo didn’t get the ball in overtime.

Bills vs. Chiefs a TV ratings bonanza

The NFL struck gold with its Sunday night primetime showdown between Josh Allen and the Bills and Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Chiefs fans donate in Josh Allen’s honor

We all know how generous Bills Mafia can be when it comes to supporting charities. After ending Buffalo’s season in heartbreaking fashion, Chiefs fans, inspired by the tradition of Bills Mafia, followed suit, raising $255,017 for Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo as of late Wednesday afternoon.

We hand out final grades for the Bills after their season-ending loss to the Chiefs and spotlight the record-setting postseason performance from Josh Allen. We also hear from New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen on the impact Brandon Beane had on him, find out which team wants a second interview with assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, check in on All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White’s recovery from the torn ACL, see when the Bills will be drafting in each round of the NFL Draft, and more.