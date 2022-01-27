Buffalo Bills Links, 1/27: Breaking down 13 seconds

The Buffalo Bills have endured their fair share of torturous endings in playoff games during their history, from the Music City Miracle and Wide Right to Ronnie Harmon’s drop in the 1988 AFC Championship. Unfortunately for Bills fans, Sunday’s overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs spawned another nickname from a gut-wrenching loss: 13 Seconds.
Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by breaking down the decisions made by head coach Sean McDermott and the Bills execution (or lack thereof) during the course of four plays at the end of regulation that ultimately came back to end Buffalo’s season.
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- All-22 analysis: The kick I wanted to see the Bills use to beat the Chiefs - Buffalo Rumblings
- Penalty recap: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Divisional Round won’t take long - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills fan opinion: Brandon Beane approval poll, 2021-2022 edition - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills fan opinion: Sean McDermott approval poll, 2021-22 edition - Buffalo Rumblings
- Who are the Buffalo Bills’ 2022 free agents? - Buffalo Rumblings
- 2022 NFL Draft: Buffalo Bills’ draft picks, post-playoffs - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills sign 10 to reserve/future contracts following season - Buffalo Rumblings
- Code Of Conduct: There’s always next year - Buffalo Rumblings
- Not Another Buffalo Podcast | Laying down and bleeding awhile - Buffalo Rumblings
- New Bills stadium deal should be done by April, per Governor - Buffalo Rumblings
- Brandon Beane cites COVID-19 for Star Lotulelei’s late season step back - Buffalo Rumblings
Additional Bills news from around the web
What were the Bills trying to do those last 13 seconds?
When Josh Allen threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game to Gabriel Davis, it put Buffalo up 36-33 and prompted CBS analyst Tony Romo to declare the game over with just 13 seconds remaining. Sadly for Bills fans, that wasn’t the case, as Patrick Mahomes marched the Chiefs 44 yards to the game-tying field goal before going on a 75-yard touchdown drive in overtime that ended Buffalo’s Super Bowl dreams.
Painful as it may be for Bills fans, we take a look at all of the missteps that occurred that allowed Mahomes and the Chiefs to snatch victory away from the Bills, hear from McDermott on what transpired at the end of regulation, and more.
- Deconstructing what happened to Bills in final 13 seconds vs. Chiefs: Who’s to blame? - newyorkupstate.com
- What were the Bills trying to do in those 13 seconds? McDermott won’t say - Democrat & Chronicle
- A strong hint at a Bills misstep on the ‘13 seconds’ kickoff: 5 takeaways from Sean McDermott’s news conference – The Athletic (subscription required).
- McDermott: ‘I wish our execution was different’ - WGR 550
- Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said he will feel final 13 seconds, overtime of loss to Kansas City Chiefs ‘in my gut for years’ - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills blog
GM Brandon Beane “sick to my stomach” over KC loss
During his season-ending press conference, Beane said he doesn’t know how to change the league’s overtime rules, but admits that some adjustment is needed for overtime. He also says the loss wasn’t a step back in Buffalo’s development, says the team will learn lessons from the agony of Sunday’s setback, and apologizes to Bills Mafia for the team coming up short of its ultimate goal: winning a Super Bowl.
- GM Brandon Beane says Buffalo Bills will learn from ‘painful’ season-ending loss to Kansas City Chiefs - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills blog
- Bills GM still ‘sick to my stomach’ about Chiefs game: 7 takeaways from Brandon Beane’s press conference - newyorkupstate.com
- Beane: Loss to Chiefs wasn’t a step back for Bills - WGR 550
- Bills GM Brandon Beane: ‘I’m sorry that we didn’t get it done’ | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
More on the NFL’s overtime rules
Everyone has an opinion on the NFL’s overtime rules. But despite the frustrating way the league decides games in overtime, we discuss why the Bills’ loss was more infuriating than just not winning the coin toss and Josh Allen not getting possession in overtime. We also discuss the likelihood the NFL changes its overtime rules, and hear from broadcaster Jim Nantz on why it was “a shame” Buffalo didn’t get the ball in overtime.
- Maiorana: NFL’s overtime rules are stupid, but here’s why Bills loss was infuriating - Democrat & Chronicle
- Will NFL overtime rules change after Bills-Chiefs? Don’t count on it – The Athletic
- Nantz: ‘It’s just a shame’ Bills didn’t possess ball in OT - WGR 550
- Larry David: Bills didn’t have chance to comeback because of ‘ridiculous’ OT rules - newyorkupstate.com
Bills vs. Chiefs a TV ratings bonanza
The NFL struck gold with its Sunday night primetime showdown between Josh Allen and the Bills and Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
- How many people watched the Bills-Chiefs playoff game? - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills-Chiefs playoff game is most-watched TV program since Super Bowl - newyorkupstate.com
- Alan Pergament: Putting Bills local and national viewership for Chiefs game in perspective | Television | buffalonews.com
Chiefs fans donate in Josh Allen’s honor
We all know how generous Bills Mafia can be when it comes to supporting charities. After ending Buffalo’s season in heartbreaking fashion, Chiefs fans, inspired by the tradition of Bills Mafia, followed suit, raising $255,017 for Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo as of late Wednesday afternoon.
- Chiefs fans donate more than $242,000 to Oishei Children’s Hospital, many in $13 increments | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Kansas City Chiefs fans, in nod to Bills Mafia, donate $255,017 to Buffalo children’s hospital - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills blog
- Chiefs fans donate thousands to hospital fund to honor Josh Allen - Democrat & Chronicle
- Chiefs fans raise $178K and counting for Buffalo’s Oishei Children’s Hospital - BuffaloBills.com
- Heartbreak to heartwarming as Chiefs fans donate to fund - WGR 550
Odds and ends
We hand out final grades for the Bills after their season-ending loss to the Chiefs and spotlight the record-setting postseason performance from Josh Allen. We also hear from New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen on the impact Brandon Beane had on him, find out which team wants a second interview with assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, check in on All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White’s recovery from the torn ACL, see when the Bills will be drafting in each round of the NFL Draft, and more.
- Position grades: Versatility of Bills’ offensive personnel on full display in K.C. | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Josh Allen went on record-setting scoring pace in playoffs - Democrat & Chronicle
- New Giants GM Joe Schoen: ‘The best thing that happened for me was working for Brandon Beane’ | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Reports: Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier to have second interview with Giants on Friday | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills CB Tre’Davious White ‘on schedule’ to return | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills QB Josh Allen ‘will be in the loop’ for potential Brian Daboll replacement | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills to pick 25th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft - BuffaloBills.com
- White: It’s not all bad… It’s mostly really good - WGR 550
- Sean McDermott declines comment on Tyreek Hill’s taunting - WGR 550
- Bills sign hip-hop legend Warren G’s son to futures contract - WGR 550
- Erik Brady: Buffalo novelist’s characters feel the pain of wait til next year for Bills | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Video reveals why Chiefs fan tackled by Bills’ Stefon Diggs ran onto field - newyorkupstate.com
Loading comments...