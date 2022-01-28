 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Bruce Exclusive: CIPA

The value of pain

On this episode of “The Bruce Exclusive” Bruce examines why pain is so important, elaborates on his hospital trip from a few years ago, examines coaching failures, and Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen’s brilliance against the Kansas City Chiefs.

