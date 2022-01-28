Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will not play in the Pro Bowl

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was voted a Pro Bowl alternate for the 2022 edition of the game. However, Allen will not play in the contest regardless of whether an alternate is needed or not.

Allen announced on Thursday that he will instead use the time off to rest and recuperate, keeping an eye toward the 2022 regular season. Of the three quarterbacks voted into the Pro Bowl, only Patrick Mahomes is left playing. Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert play for teams that did not qualify for the playoffs. Herbert was named the starter for this year’s game.

Allen was named a Pro Bowl reserve following the 2020 season, though the game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With this year’s game set to be played in Las Vegas, Allen was merely voted an alternate. He completed 63% of passes in the regular season, throwing for 4,407 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. He rushed for a career-high 763 yards and a single-season low of six touchdowns.

Read Allen’s statement below, or click here if you’re reading on a device that filters out the embedded content.