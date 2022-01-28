Buffalo Bills 2022 offseason tracker: front-office & coaching moves first

The Buffalo Bills enter the 2022 offseason with much to discuss and big changes afoot. While they were mostly able to keep the band together a year ago, this offseason promises change.

The first domino was the departure of assistant general manager Joe Schoen, who now runs the New York Giants football operations. This is on the heels of Dan Morgan leaving the front office for a promotion last offseason. GM Brandon Beane says he’s going to promote from within to replace both, but wait until after the NFL Draft in April.

Both coordinators have received interest from other organizations as head coach options. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is a favorite with Schoen’s Giants as well as the Miami Dolphins. Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier has a second interview with the Giants, as well. With that could come a shake up in the coaching ranks for the first time in a few seasons.

Then on the roster, lots of decisions will need to be made. Free agents, salary cap, and a whole lot more shuffling pieces will need to be handled.

