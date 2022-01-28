Buffalo Bills Links, 1/28: Assessing Buffalo’s offseason plans

For the second straight offseason, the Buffalo Bills are left wondering about what could have been following a disappointing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs.
Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by hearing from general manager Brandon Beane on the difficult task ahead: closing the gap on Kansas City, taking that next step towards winning a championship, and figuring out how to juggle the roster turnover that is sure to come this offseason.
Where do the Bills go from here?
Unlike in 2020, when Buffalo was outplayed by the Chiefs in the AFC Championship, this year’s team had Kansas City on the ropes before the defense allowed Patrick Mahomes to march 44 yards to the game-tying field goal and then drive 75 yards to the game-winning touchdown in overtime. For the second straight offseason, Beane and head coach Sean McDermott need to scheme a way to get past the Chiefs. How can they do that?
Unlike last year, when the team opted to run it back with mostly the same personnel, it seems like changes are coming as the Bills look to turn pain into progress and figure out how to finally knock off the Chiefs. We discuss Beane’s comments on how he will improve the franchise, ponder the future of wide receiver Cole Beasley in Buffalo, and more.
QB Josh Allen won’t play in Pro Bowl
Despite another hugely successful regular season, Josh Allen was not named to the Pro Bowl rosters when the teams were announced earlier this year. Allen and the Bills are still dealing with the fallout from Sunday’s overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round, and Allen admits his body has taken plenty of hits this season. On Thursday, Allen announced he will decline the invitation to play in the Pro Bowl.
Josh Allen is part of a trio of rising star quarterbacks in the AFC, and NFL coaches and front office executives were polled to see who they would take: Allen, Joe Burrow, or Justin Herbert. We also hear what Allen told Gabriel Davis following their fourth touchdown pass of the Kansas City game, find out how new New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen brings a familiarity of Buffalo’s draft board to his new role, meet a Bills Mafia member who drives 6.5 hours to every home game, and get the pulse of the Bills fans following the latest heartbreaking playoff loss.
