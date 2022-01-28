Buffalo Bills receiving second-best Super Bowl odds for next year

Per DraftKings SportsBook, the Buffalo Bills have the second-best odds to be the Super Bowl champs for the 2022 NFL season. The Bills are listed at +800, so a $10 bet today would net you $90 in return.

The Bills are second only to the Kansas City Chiefs, who are barely ahead of Buffalo at +700. The rest of the Conference Championship teams make up most of the top eight, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at +1000, Los Angeles Rams at +1100, Green Bay Packers at +1200, and Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, and San Francisco 49ers (all at +1400).

The New England Patriots (+2200), Miami Dolphins (+4000), and New York Jets (+10,000) are way down the list. The Jets are tied for the worst odds with the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions.

There are some very weird slots for a few teams. The Denver Broncos (+1500) and Baltimore Ravens (+1800) are ninth and tenth despite not making the playoffs. The Tennessee Titans, the AFC’s top seed this year, is eleventh at (+2000). The Las Vegas Raiders, the top Wild Card in the AFC in 2021, are 23rd at +5000!

Head on over the DraftKings Sportsbook to place your bet on the Bills or any other team you choose.