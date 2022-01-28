Brian Daboll is going to be the next Giants head coach, per report

The New York Giants are hiring Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their next coach. Ian Rapoport broke the news Friday night.

The Giants hired Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen to be their GM earlier this week, and he's going to the Western New York well early.

Daboll is credited with developing Bills draft pick Josh Allen into a top NFL quarterback. He's going to be tasked with doing the same thing for Daniel Jones in New Jersey.

Defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier also interviewed twice for the job.

We previously put together a list of potential replacements for Daboll, starting with passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey. Even if they promote Dorsey, they will need to add to the coaching staff to replace him.