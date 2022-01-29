Bills fan confidence takes hit after divisional loss

Fans of the Buffalo Bills are a little less confident now that the team lost in the AFC Playoffs last weekend. After 100% of fans were confident heading into the game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo’s elimination caused 9% of fans voting in the SB Nation Reacts poll to flip their vote.

In national polling, the Bills are still a team to watch. While they were at or near the top in every survey about who fans wanted to see in the Super Bowl and which game folks were looking forward to the most, looking back the margins were even higher. National fans love watching the Bills and Josh Allen, with 85% calling Buffalo’s game against Kansas City the best of the entire round. (How was it not higher!?)

That wasn’t the only Bills-related question in the national polling, either. A large majority of NFL fans want to see the overtime rules changed so both teams have a shot at winning.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.