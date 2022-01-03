Circling the Wagons: Bills motor through Falcons, 29-15

In this episode, we discuss the Buffalo Bills’ win over the Atlanta Falcons to clinch their playoff spot and hold onto the lead in the AFC East. We discuss the Bills’ run game finding its way again, Allen throwing INTs but making up for it with his running ability, the defensive line holding their own, Matt Ryan’s taunting penalty, Gabriel Davis’s sideline grabs, and much more!

We announce the winner this week’s giveaway, and we discuss our general thoughts on the game, stats of the game, plays of the game (Sweet Sassy Molassy & Gettysburg), who goes on our Wall of Fame and who goes on the Wall of Shame (and turn to Twitter for some great reaction from our followers). Listen now and Go Bills!

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Not Another Buffalo Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Google Play | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | TuneIn | Megaphone | YouTube

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

If you like our show, tell a friend and spread the word!

Email us questions, comments, or Bills stories: ctwpod@gmail.com

Follow us on Twitter: @CTWpod

Like us on Facebook: Circling the Wagons: A Buffalo Bills Podcast

Follow us on Instagram: CTWpod

Check out our TeePublic Bills Store here

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.