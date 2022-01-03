One-Stat Recap: Bills rush their way to the playoffs with win over Falcons

The Buffalo Bills clinched a playoff berth win their win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The Bills won this game over the Falcons by focusing on the run — something they haven’t not done to this measure at all this season.

With the cold weather and off day for the passing game, the Bills gave Devin Singletary and Josh Allen’s legs a heavy workload on Sunday. For just the second time this season, the Bills attempted more runs (44) than passes (26) in a game. The other game was the Week 4 win over the Houston Texans where the Bills ran 40 times and passed 31 times. That makes this Sunday the most run-heavy game plan the Bills have executed all season.

The rushing attack has been a huge topic all season. In the last few weeks it looks like Brian Daboll has turned to implementing a bell-cow focus instead of running back by committee. Devin Singletary set his career high in rushing attempts on Sunday, breaking his previous high which was set in the win over the Carolina Panthers. We’ll watch to see if Singletary remains the primary back in Daboll’s offense as the Bills wrap up the regular season and head to the playoffs.