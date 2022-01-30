Wingin’ It: Sweet Potato to balance our salty tears after Divisional Round

You like football. You like food. So do we! So much so, in fact, that we smash the two together to bring you a Buffalo Bills-inspired recipe each week. Whether it’s a take on an opponents’ fave or some real mad scientist **** coming your way, Wingin’ It is the spot to watch. This week we’re not prepping for a game, which really sucks.

Sports fans are often superstitious, leading to many of us trying to recreate what we did and how we did it on “victory days.” Buffalo Bills season-ticket holder Garrett Lee’s lucky sweet potato blew up on social media. It reached the point where local grocery stores started filling bins of the tuberous roots in conspicuous places with signs encouraging fans to take part in the ritual in the hopes of seeing Monday morning glory. Instead, the Bills put themselves in a bind weed and lost to KC.

What to do with all these leftover sweet potatoes...

Air Fryed Baked Potato with Sweet Buffalo glaze

Serves: About 4

Active Time: 15 min (add extra time if you need to cook chicken too)

Total Time: 1 hour

Ingredients

4 sweet potatoes

Olive oil

3 Tbsp unsalted butter

3 Tbsp hot sauce

1⁄ 2 tsp onion powder

1⁄ 2 tsp cinnamon

3 Tbsp brown sugar

Clean and dry sweet potatoes. Pierce potatoes with a fork (I usually do at least three “stabs” in four rows to circle the potato); rub potatoes with olive oil. Air fry at 390ºF for about 40 min, turning every 10 min (see below for baking time/temp if you don’t have an air fryer). Potatoes are done when easily pierced with a fork. While cooling, melt butter in small saucepan on LOW. Stir in hot sauce, onion powder, and cinnamon. Stir in brown sugar and remove from heat.

Wingin’ It Tips and Prep Gallery

There’s no gallery this week because frankly it didn’t need one. If you don’t have an air fryer you can oven bake on a baking sheet using the rest of the steps as is. Increase the temperature to 425ºF and increase the cooking time to about 50 min. You can still fork check.

The sauce is intended to steer toward a candied yam flavor. If that’s too sweet for you, you can increase the hot sauce and/or decrease the sugar content.