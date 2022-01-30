Billieve: 13 Seconds—Recapping the agonizing loss to the Chiefs

Ugh. The Buffalo Bills appeared to have finally slain the dragon known as the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round game, only to add another chapter in a long and agonizing history of heartbreaking playoff losses, falling 42-36 in overtime to the Chiefs.

On the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast, hosts John Boccacino and Jamie D’Amico examine every angle of Buffalo’s season-ending loss in Kansas City, from the sensational play of Josh Allen and Gabriel Davis to the questionable defensive play-calling down the stretch.

Among the topics discussed:

13 seconds. That’s all that separated the Bills from a monumental playoff victory and a chance to play for a Super Bowl appearance before their home crowd. Ugh.

What exactly went wrong during those fateful 13 seconds? From the decision to boom the kickoff into the end zone to the soft sideline prevent defense, the Bills failed to execute, and it cost them dearly.

Buffalo’s entire offseason was spent tweaking a roster to get past Kansas City, and it botched the mission when it mattered most.

Josh Allen and Gabriel Davis put on a passing performance for the ages. Too bad it came in a losing effort.

For all the past talk about Allen playing out of control in big moments, he silenced those critics this postseason.

The disappearance of Stefon Diggs was troubling, especially once Tyrann Mathieu went down.

Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll fell in love with the running game, especially in the first half, but Buffalo failed to convert on several third-down runs and it came back to bite the Bills.

The Bills’ No. 1-ranked defense did not live up to its ranking in Arrowhead.

This was the first time since cornerback Tre’Davious White was lost for the year that Buffalo’s secondary was truly tested, and it failed against Patrick Mahomes and the high-octane Kansas City offense.

Buffalo spent plenty of draft capital on its defensive line, knowing it needed to get better at applying pressure on Mahomes. In Buffalo’s biggest game of the year, many of those youngsters, including A.J. Epenesa, Carlos “Boogie” Basham Jr. and Greg Rousseau, didn’t get the job done.

Moving forward, was this the Bills’ best chance at winning a Super Bowl?

Allen and Mahomes entertained the football world while showcasing why this is the next Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning quarterback rivalry.

General manager Brandon Beane is going to have difficult decisions to make this offseason in order for Buffalo to finally surpass the Chiefs in the AFC.

Check out the latest Billieve Podcast as Boccacino and D’Amico address these topics and examine whether the season was a success or not.

