Buffalo Bills Links, 1/30: Brian Daboll named head coach of the New York Giants

Given the recent success experienced by Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ offense, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has drawn plenty of interest from teams looking to fill their head-coaching vacancies.
Daboll interviewed with the Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, and New York Giants, and over the weekend, news broke that the Giants have hired Daboll as their next head coach.
Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining the hire and what it means for Allen and Buffalo’s offense moving forward.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Bills lose OC Brian Daboll to New York Giants
The Buffalo Bills have enjoyed continuity among their coordinators since Sean McDermott became head coach five years ago, but that changed this weekend, when the New York Giants came to terms with Brian Daboll, who has served as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator and play-caller since the 2018 season.
- On the move: Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll named New York Giants’ new head coach | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Giants hire Brian Daboll as next head coach - Democrat & Chronicle
- Giants hire former Bills OC Brian Daboll as next head coach - newyorkupstate.com
- Giants hire Brian Daboll as head coach - WGR 550
- Stefon Diggs, Bills players react to Giants hiring Brian Daboll - newyorkupstate.com
Who succeeds Brian Daboll as OC?
Head coach Sean McDermott has big shoes to fill when it comes to replacing Brian Daboll, the AP’s Assistant Coach of the Year in 2020 and architect of a Buffalo offense that ranked among the most potent in the league in each of the last two seasons. We run through some of the leading candidates, including Buffalo’s current passing-game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey and Doug Pederson, former OC for the Philadelphia Eagles.
- Buffalo Bills’ OC options include Ken Dorsey, Pep Hamilton, Doug Pederson, Zac Robinson, more - newyorkupstate.com
- Maiorana: Sean McDermott must hit a home run with offensive coordinator hire - Democrat & Chronicle
Chiefs, Giants fans donate to honor Bills Mafia
After ending Buffalo’s season in heartbreaking fashion, and after their franchise hired former Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen as GM and former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach, fans of the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants, respectively, have donated more than $465,000 to the Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo.
- Chiefs, Giants fans donate $465K to Oishei Children’s Hospital, approach largest Bills Mafia campaigns | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Donations to Oishei Children’s Hospital continue to climb following Buffalo Bills playoff loss | wgrz.com
Odds and ends
We discuss why the NFL should consider overhauling its overtime rules, go to the coaches’ film to learn more about “13 Seconds” and the late-game meltdown in Kansas City, hear from NFL analysts on the future of the Bills, find out why the voice of the Cincinnati Bengals wishes he were preparing to call the Bills/Bengals in the AFC title game, and more.
- Maiorana: The NFL really does need to change how it conducts overtime - Democrat & Chronicle
- Clues to the Bills’ ’13 seconds’ meltdown and Josh Allen’s remarkable brilliance: All-22 film review – The Athletic (subscription required).
- What They’re Saying | NFL analysts assess the Bills’ future in 2022 & beyond - BuffaloBills.com
- Erik Brady: The Voice of the Bengals will be in K.C. Sunday. He would much rather be home in WNY | Local News | buffalonews.com
- Fan recreates Chiefs-Bills finish using Tecmo Bowl - WGR 550
- Man cleared in shooting of Buffalo Bills DE Mario Addison’s brother - ESPN.com
- Bills and Sabres announce the ‘Better Together’ initiative - BuffaloBills.com
