Buffalo Bills Links, 1/30: Brian Daboll named head coach of the New York Giants

Given the recent success experienced by Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ offense, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has drawn plenty of interest from teams looking to fill their head-coaching vacancies.

Daboll interviewed with the Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, and New York Giants, and over the weekend, news broke that the Giants have hired Daboll as their next head coach.

Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining the hire and what it means for Allen and Buffalo’s offense moving forward.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Bills lose OC Brian Daboll to New York Giants

The Buffalo Bills have enjoyed continuity among their coordinators since Sean McDermott became head coach five years ago, but that changed this weekend, when the New York Giants came to terms with Brian Daboll, who has served as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator and play-caller since the 2018 season.

Who succeeds Brian Daboll as OC?

Head coach Sean McDermott has big shoes to fill when it comes to replacing Brian Daboll, the AP’s Assistant Coach of the Year in 2020 and architect of a Buffalo offense that ranked among the most potent in the league in each of the last two seasons. We run through some of the leading candidates, including Buffalo’s current passing-game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey and Doug Pederson, former OC for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chiefs, Giants fans donate to honor Bills Mafia

After ending Buffalo’s season in heartbreaking fashion, and after their franchise hired former Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen as GM and former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach, fans of the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Giants, respectively, have donated more than $465,000 to the Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo.

Odds and ends

We discuss why the NFL should consider overhauling its overtime rules, go to the coaches’ film to learn more about “13 Seconds” and the late-game meltdown in Kansas City, hear from NFL analysts on the future of the Bills, find out why the voice of the Cincinnati Bengals wishes he were preparing to call the Bills/Bengals in the AFC title game, and more.