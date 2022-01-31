Buffalo Bills fan opinion: Brian Daboll approval poll, 2021-2022 edition

After a record-setting 2020 season, the Buffalo Bills had another strong offensive year in 2021. A lot of the responsibility for that performance falls on the shoulders of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who just finished his fourth season with the team.

This is the last time we set an approval poll for Daboll, who was hired by the New York Giants as their head coach. So here’s your chance to share your opinion one more time. Vote in the poll below!

483 points scored (28.4 per game), a number that doesn’t reach the record-setting pace of 2020, but was still safely top-five in franchise history

Ranked third in points scored and fifth in yards gained across the NFL

Dion Dawkins and Stefon Diggs were chosen for the Pro Bowl, while Josh Allen was a first alternate

In Daboll’s offense, Josh Allen ran a little short of his 2020 All-Pro pace, with 36 passing touchdowns, 4,407 passing yards, 15 interceptions, and a 63.3 completion percentage

Allen’s playoff performance, however, was picture-perfect, with 9 touchdowns, no turnovers, 637 passing yards, 134 rushing yards, 77.4% completion, and a 149.0 passer rating

The rushing offense improved to a top-ten output, as Daboll put greater emphasis on Devin Singletary and Josh Allen’s legs down the stretch. Singletary set career highs in rushing attempts (188), rushing yards (870), and rushing TDs (7), and Allen ran for a career-high 763 yards

New face Emmanuel Sanders integrated well into the offense, with a 42/626/4 receiving slash in 14 games

Young receiver Gabriel Davis had a nearly identical second season, with 35 catches for 549 yards and 6 TDs, but added a record-setting playoff performance with 8/201/4 against the Kansas City Chiefs

Tight end Dawson Knox became an offensive focal point and set a franchise record for receiving TDs at his position, with a 49/587/9 receiving slash on the year. He also became a reliable blocker down the stretch

A couple Bills regressed this year. Running back Zack Moss only ran for 3.6 yards per carry, and ended up benched for the late part of the season. Cody Ford failed to distinguish himself in the third year of his career. Isaiah McKenzie was an afterthought for the first half of the season, and Jon Feliciano ended up benched after the team had paid him a three-year, $14 million contract

The offensive line went through massive turnover because of injuries or illness impacting almost every single starter. The team eventually found successful starters in Spencer Brown and Ryan Bates, after working through issues with Jon Feliciano, Cody Ford, and Ike Boettger

The Bills only surrendered 27 sacks on 4% of drop backs—the second-best results in the league

