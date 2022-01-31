BBR: Discussing the Bills’ free agents for 2022

While the playoffs ended sooner than anyone would have liked for the Buffalo Bills, it is time to turn our attention to free agency.

Before we can start looking at any other free agents across the league, general manager Brandon Beane will need to make a number of decisions around key contributors from this season. Levi Wallace, Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison, and Isaiah McKenzie are just some of the names that are set to become unrestricted free agents.

While there may not be big names the Bills have to retain this year, it will be interesting to see what the front office decides. Hear all of my thoughts below on the free-agent class, and share your thoughts in the comments section.

