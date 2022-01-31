Buffalo Bills Mock Draft Monday: Cornerback is a popular pick in early mocks

While the 2022 NFL Draft is still about three months away, it’s never too early to begin familiarizing yourself with the names of prospects who could be a fit for the Buffalo Bills. Each Monday I will include a collection of mock drafts, so fans can get an idea of what the experts have in mind for the Bills.

It should come as no surprise to fans that cornerback is a popular choice in early mocks, based on the current status of the Bills’ roster. Even the most optimistic fans know that Tre’Davious White may not be back until August, and Levi Wallace is set to become an unrestricted free agent. Dane Jackson certainly filled in admirably in White’s absence, but the potential loss of Wallace makes cornerback an understandable selection.

Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson is also a popular selection, as he appears in two mock drafts for the Bills this week. With Emmanuel Sanders and Isaiah McKenzie set to become free agents, wide receiver should be a popular choice in upcoming mock drafts. Zion Johnson, a powerful offensive guard from Boston College, also appears as the pick in multiple mock drafts.

Check out all of the selections below, and share your thoughts in the comments section.

Bucky Brooks 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral only QBs selected in Round 1

The Buffalo Bills select Roger McCreary, CB from Auburn, with the first-round pick.

Daniel Jeremiah 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis among 3 QBs taken in Round 1

The Buffalo Bills select Kyler Gordon, CB from Washington, with the first-round pick.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Eagles replace retired All-Pro Brandon Brooks, Titans find replacement for Ryan Tannehill - CBSSports.com

The Buffalo Bills select Daxton Hill, CB from Michigan, with the first-round pick.

2022 NFL mock draft: Big changes in new 3-round projections - Draft Wire

The Buffalo Bills select Kaiir Elam, CB from Florida, with the first-round pick.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Injury impact causes 1st round movement | NBC Sports

The Buffalo Bills select Jahan Dotson, WR from Penn State, with the first-round pick.

NFL Mock Draft 2022: Marino 5.0 | The Draft Network

The Buffalo Bills select Zion Johnson, IOL from Boston College, with the first-round pick.

NFL Mock Draft 2022: Is Jameson Williams Still WR1? | The Draft Network

The Buffalo Bills select Jahan Dotson, WR from Penn State, with the first-round pick.

NFL Mock Draft 2022: How Many QBs Go In Round 1? | The Draft Network

The Buffalo Bills select Zion Johnson, IOL from Boston College, with the first-round pick.