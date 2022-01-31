The Buffalo Bills have placed a request with the Baltimore Ravens to interview their wide receivers coach, Tee Martin, for their vacant offensive coordinator position. Buffalo is replacing Brian Daboll, who was hired as the head coach of the New York Giants.

As part of their hiring process, the Bills must interview at least one outside candidate and minority candidate, so this shouldn’t be seen as a slight of Buffalo’s passing game coordinator Ken Dorsey.

Martin has some connections to the Bills, as he was on the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2002 offseason. Bills’ head coach Sean McDermott was a defensive assistant during that time.

What Martin doesn’t have is much experience in the pros. He was the Ravens’ wide receivers coach for just one season, replacing David Culley when he went to be the coach of the Houston Texans. Prior to that, all of his experience was in college, spending two years at his alma mater in Tennessee and seven years at USC. His time in Southern California was the only time he was an offensive coordinator. He called plays in 2016 and 2017 but was relieved of that role partway through 2018. Prior to be named OC, he was the wide receivers coach for Robert Woods.

He helped develop Sam Darnold to be a top-three pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, so a role as quarterbacks coach or offensive coordinator are both on the table. Martin is a former college quarterback who replaced Peyton Manning and was successful for the Volunteers. He only threw six NFL passes after being a fifth-round pick.