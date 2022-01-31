Bills lose offensive line coach Bobby Johnson to Giants, per report

Buffalo Bills offensive line coach Bobby Johnson is leaving to take the same job with the New York Giants, according to Mike Silver. That had been rumored all day today and it finally is being reported.

The Giants hired Bills offensive coordinator this weekend to be their new head coach. This is the first member of Buffalo’s coach staff to join him in New Jersey.

Johnson carried a monumental task in 2021, with the Bills’ offensive line was in a constant state of flux. Only center Mitch Morse starting every game at the same position. Left tackle Dion Dawkins started training camp on the COVID-19 list and didn’t round into form until a few weeks into the season. They flipped right tackle Daryl Williams inside to right guard and started rookie Spencer Brown for the remainder of the season at right tackle. Jon Feliciano, Ike Boettger, Cody Ford, and Ryan Bates all started games at guard in addition to Williams. It was a constant struggle with COVID, as well, and Dawkins, Brown, and Feliciano all missed time.

Johnson’s contract could have expired with the Bills or Buffalo could have let him out of his contract to go to New York. Tim Graham of The Athletic reports that Johnson’s contract was complete.

We still don’t have clarity on Ken Dorsey, who is a potential offensive coordinator replacement in Buffalo and New York. The OC job should be priority number one.