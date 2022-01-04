Buffalo Bills Links, 1/4: Recapping win over Falcons

All season long, the Buffalo Bills have been winning football games because of Josh Allen’s rocket arm, but during Sunday’s 29-15 home win over the Atlanta Falcons, the Bills found a new way to prevail: relying on the running game.
Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by recapping how Allen, Devin Singletary and Zack Moss and Buffalo’s offensive line were able to turn to the rushing attack into a valuable weapon during a game when Allen was not at his best throwing the football.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Report card, observations, reactions to Week 17 win
Led by a career day from running back Devin Singletary, the Buffalo Bills earned their third straight win and kept alive their hopes of capturing their second consecutive AFC East divisional title. Singletary recorded his first career two-touchdown game and finished with a career-best 110 yards, continuing his recent streak of solid performances, while Buffalo’s o-line did not allow the Falcons to sack Allen, and the defense sacked Matt Ryan five times, including a strip sack from Greg Rousseau. We hand out our report cards, make the case for Harrison Phillips to be a full-time starter, discuss how great Buffalo’s defense has been, and more.
- Bills run over Falcons on way to playoff berth in 29-15 win (Report card) - newyorkupstate.com
- Report card: Buffalo overcomes Josh Allen struggles with dominant rushing attack - Democrat & Chronicle
- Capaccio: Arrow Up/Arrow Down: Falcons at Bills - WGR 550
- Report Card: How’s this for a twist? Rushing attack leads Bills’ grades in win over Falcons | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Observations: Devin Singletary’s career day continues his recent resurgence in Bills’ win | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills OL bests Falcons’ defensive front; unit jelling at the right time (Encouraged/worried) - newyorkupstate.com
- Brian Daboll sidesteps Josh Allen’s down day, Cole Beasley reclaims slot role: 7 observations from the Bills’ win – The Athletic (subscription required)
- Bills get past the Falcons on an awful passing day, but that won’t work in the playoffs – The Athletic (Subscription required)
- Harrison Phillips’ spot as a Bills’ starter looks more secure than ever | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Analysis: Great or only very good? Bills’ defense on verge of top rankings | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Upon Further Review: Postseason’s now a formality, which speaks volumes about how far Bills have come | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
Bills rely on ground game to clinch playoff berth
The Buffalo Bills proved they could win on a day when Josh Allen was not at his best after uncharacteristically tossing three interceptions. Learn more about how Singletary’s career game came just in time for the Bills to get their ground game going leading up to the playoffs, how a “pissed off” Josh Allen used his legs to spark the offense, and why Allen’s stats from the Falcons game are a bit misleading. Plus, we dissect the plays of the game, praise Ed Oliver, Greg Rousseau and Buffalo’s pass rush for getting back on track and celebrate the Bills’ fourth playoff appearance in head coach Sean McDermott’s five seasons with the Bills.
- Devin Singletary was ‘an animal’ vs. Falcons; Bills find run game just in time for playoff push - newyorkupstate.com
- Jason Wolf: Josh Allen running offers Bills cheat code when all else fails | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Maiorana: “Pissed off” Josh Allen, Bills find new way to win to clinch playoffs - Democrat & Chronicle
- Buffalo Bills prove they don’t have to always rely on Josh Allen’s arm to win - Buffalo Bills Blog- ESPN
- Jim Kubiak: Why Bills QB Josh Allen’s stats are misleading in victory against Falcons | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Plays that shaped the game: Sacks by Greg Rousseau, Ed Oliver keyed Bills’ defense | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills’ Ed Oliver finds those freaky plays when the Bills need them | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Buffalo Bills clinch playoff berth for third straight season - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills blog
- Buffalo Bills clinch 4th playoff berth in 5 seasons under Sean McDermott with win over Falcons - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills players eye a bigger prize after clinching a playoff spot at home - BuffaloBills.com
Updated AFC playoff picture
While the Bills cannot earn the AFC’s No. 1 overall seed with a win over the New York Jets on Sunday, Buffalo could wind up anywhere from No. 2 to No. 4 if they knock off the Jets in the regular-season finale. In related news, Buffalo’s Week 18 clash with the Jets was bumped back to a 4:25 p.m. EST kickoff.
- Bills can still improve playoff seeding, may host Patriots in Wild Card round - Democrat & Chronicle
- NFL playoff picture 2021 - Week 17 standings, bracket, clinching scenarios, division races and postseason outlook - ESPN.com
- Bills-Jets game time moved for regular season finale in Week 18 | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Regular Season Finale vs Jets moved to 4:25 PM at Highmark Stadium - BuffaloBills.com
Odds and ends
Guard Ryan “Rick” Bates is listed as day-to-day after suffering a knee injury in the win over the Falcons. Heading into their last regular-season game of the year, the Bills are relatively healthy and don’t have any players or coaches on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list. Plus, learn about the humorous gift former Bills tight end Lee Smith sent to his old teammate, offensive lineman Jon Feliciano.
