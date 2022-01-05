Not Another Buffalo Podcast | Playoff Outlook and Scenarios

After defeating the Atlanta Falcons 29-15 on Sunday, the Buffalo Bills have now clinched a playoff birth for the third straight year. In this episode, Pat, Jon, and Brando discuss the reasons why they’re confident heading into the playoffs, with Devin Singletary and the offensive line coming to life at the right time. The most probable outcomes of Week 18 have the Bills as the three or four seed, but there might be a matchup advantage to being the four seed.

Plus, a Buffalo Sabres Update and a Salute to a Standout of the Streak to celebrate the Bills’ 3rd straight playoff berth.

