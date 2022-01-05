Jamie D and Big Newt: Bills now a model franchise

By beating the Atlanta Falcons, the Buffalo Bills have made the playoffs for the fourth time in five years—showing themselves to be a model franchise in the NFL.

Jamie D’Amico and Big Chris Newton reflect on what it means to them for the Bills to be a consistently good team after so many years of mediocrity, and discuss what makes head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane different than their predecessors.

One of the unique aspects of the Bills’ win was that Josh Allen had a terrible second quarter, and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll began calling running plays. It was the combination of Josh Allen and running back Devin Singletary who began to dominate on the ground and helped the team control the second half.

D’Amico and Big Newt also name off three items they liked from the Falcons game and three items they didn’t like. You might be surprised at what they had to say.

Drop the hosts a line on Twitter: @TheJamieDamico and @Big_Newt.

