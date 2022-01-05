 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Hump Day Hotline: Playoff run and Jets preview

The Bills are in the playoffs again and our two co-hosts have opinions about it.

Join Joe and JSpencetheKing as they chat up the topics of the day to include the Buffalo Bills clinching their fourth playoff berth in five years and look to ground the New York Jets and win the AFC East two years in a row.

