Bills salary cap: Stefon Diggs within reach of big contract incentive

The new 17th game may help Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs earn another payday this season. While he didn’t quite get there in 16 games, Diggs is very close to earning a performance incentive in his contract in the final game of the newly extended season.

Diggs has two incentives built into his contract; one for reaching 100 receptions and one for gaining more than 1375 receiving yards. In 2020, he hit both marks and added $658,333 for the catches and $658,333 for the yards to his 2021 base salary. If he hits the incentives in 2021, he earns $750,000 for each added onto his 2022 salary.

While it’s unlikely Diggs can get to 1375 receiving yards after sitting at 1144 yards following Week 17, he can definitely get to the 100 receptions. He currently has 94 catches in 2021 and has six or more catches in nine of Buffalo’s games this year.

It remains to be seen if Buffalo will game plan to get Diggs his incentive or if they will just let the chips fall. Diggs saw 13 targets against the New York Jets in their first meeting (tied a season high), catching 8 passes for 162 yards for a touchdown.