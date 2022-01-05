Efe Obada, Emmanuel Sanders sit out Buffalo Bills walk-through on Wednesday

The Buffalo Bills don’t have too many injuries to worry about after winning against the Atlanta Falcons. Ryan Bates, who hurt his knee in the win, was limited in Buffalo’s walk-through practice on Wednesday. The only other new injury from the game was to Efe Obada, who hurt his ankle. Obada, as well as Emmanuel Sanders (knee) were unable to participate in Wednesday’s practice.

Time will tell if either of Obada or Sanders are well enough to play this weekend. Players have sat out a day of practice only to be a full participant by the end of the week. With Sanders, it’s less likely, seeing as he hasn’t been able to practice for seven days at this point. Bates being able to practice is a sign that he should be on track to play in the regular season finale versus the New York Jets.

Ed Oliver is still dealing with an ankle injury that limited in him practice all of last week. He was able to play through it on Sunday, and was limited in his first practice of Jets week. Expect him to be available, even if the Bills try to manage his workload a bit leading into the playoffs.

The only other player on Buffalo’s practice report was Dion Dawkins, excused Wednesday for personal reasons.