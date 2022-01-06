Buffalo Bills Links, 1/6: Early thoughts on Week 18 vs. Jets

The Buffalo Bills’ path to a second straight AFC East title can be as simple as taking care of business during Sunday’s Week 18 home game vs. the New York Jets, or as complicated as needing the Miami Dolphins to knock off the New England Patriots to lift Buffalo to the divisional crown.
Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining the key matchups to watch when Buffalo welcomes the Jets to Highmark Stadium for a 1 p.m. EST contest.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Early thoughts on Buffalo’s Week 18 clash vs. the Jets
We examine the top storylines and matchups to watch when the Bills play the Jets in the regular-season finale, including how running back Devin Singletary is playing his best football of the year, how defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Harrison Phillips are keying Buffalo’s rejuvenated pass rush, and why with a second straight season sweep of the Jets the Bills can accomplish back-to-back divisional titles for the first time in more than 30 years.
- Top 6 storylines to follow for Bills vs. Jets | Week 18 - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills vs. Jets | Numbers to know + score predictions | Week 18 - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills have to “handle business” but likely to open playoffs against Patriots - Democrat & Chronicle
- Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets: Here’s what McDermott, players are saying - Democrat & Chronicle
- 2021 NFL expert predictions, odds, spreads, picks for Week 18: Chargers vs. Raiders, 49ers vs. Rams headline final week – The Athletic (Subscription required).
- Stefon Diggs reaches bonus if he hits 100-catch mark vs. Jets | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
Updated AFC playoff picture
If the Bills win on Sunday, they are guaranteed (at worst) to be the No. 4 seed for the AFC playoffs. If they get some help from the Cleveland Browns (vs. the current No. 3 seeded Cincinnati Bengals) and the Denver Broncos (vs. the current No. 2 seeded Kansas City Chiefs) the Bills could climb as high as No. 2 in the conference. Plus, we see where the Bills find themselves in the latest power rankings and hear why one national beat writer predicts the Bills and New England Patriots will square off in a Monday Night Football game on Wild Card weekend.
- Updated NFL playoff picture entering Week 18: Clinchers for postseason, division titles and AFC’s No. 1 seed – The Athletic (Subscription required).
- Buffalo Bills ‘have things to clean up before playoffs start’ (Post-Week 17 power rankings) - newyorkupstate.com
- Packers? Favorites. Bengals? Sleeper. Rams? Don’t trust ’em. Ranking Super Bowl contenders in Week 17 NFL reality check – The Athletic (Subscription required).
- NFL Power Rankings Week 18 - 1-32 poll, plus New Year’s resolutions for every team - ESPN.com
- Peter King predicts Bills vs. Patriots picked for 1st-ever Monday Night Football Wild Card game - newyorkupstate.com
Odds and ends
Hear why Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says all sides are drawing closer to a deal on a new stadium for the Bills, see how Buffalo’s positions graded out in the 29-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons, find out how that win over Atlanta was the highest-rated local Bills broadcast in more than two decades, and more!
- Poloncarz: All sides getting closer to agreement on Bills stadium lease | Local News | buffalonews.com
- Position grades: Bills’ offense has best sack rate in a decade | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Alan Pergament: Bills-Falcons game highest-rated locally in 22 years; WGRZ-TV off Fios as Super Bowl nears | Television | buffalonews.com
- Erik Brady: Preston Ridlehuber's journey from Georgia to Heidi game to trick play hero at Rockpile | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- The secret MVP of sports? The port-a-potty - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills blog
