Buffalo Bills Links, 1/6: Early thoughts on Week 18 vs. Jets

The Buffalo Bills’ path to a second straight AFC East title can be as simple as taking care of business during Sunday’s Week 18 home game vs. the New York Jets, or as complicated as needing the Miami Dolphins to knock off the New England Patriots to lift Buffalo to the divisional crown.

Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining the key matchups to watch when Buffalo welcomes the Jets to Highmark Stadium for a 1 p.m. EST contest.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Early thoughts on Buffalo’s Week 18 clash vs. the Jets

We examine the top storylines and matchups to watch when the Bills play the Jets in the regular-season finale, including how running back Devin Singletary is playing his best football of the year, how defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Harrison Phillips are keying Buffalo’s rejuvenated pass rush, and why with a second straight season sweep of the Jets the Bills can accomplish back-to-back divisional titles for the first time in more than 30 years.

Updated AFC playoff picture

If the Bills win on Sunday, they are guaranteed (at worst) to be the No. 4 seed for the AFC playoffs. If they get some help from the Cleveland Browns (vs. the current No. 3 seeded Cincinnati Bengals) and the Denver Broncos (vs. the current No. 2 seeded Kansas City Chiefs) the Bills could climb as high as No. 2 in the conference. Plus, we see where the Bills find themselves in the latest power rankings and hear why one national beat writer predicts the Bills and New England Patriots will square off in a Monday Night Football game on Wild Card weekend.

Odds and ends

Hear why Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says all sides are drawing closer to a deal on a new stadium for the Bills, see how Buffalo’s positions graded out in the 29-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons, find out how that win over Atlanta was the highest-rated local Bills broadcast in more than two decades, and more!