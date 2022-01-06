Share All sharing options for: All our coverage: Bills can clinch AFC East with Week 18 win over Jets

The Buffalo Bills (10-6) can clinch the AFC East championship at home in the final week of the season. All they have to do is handle their business and beat an outmatched New York Jets squad (4-12) heading for another offseason of turnover.

Linked below, you’ll find all of our coverage for the game and the possible playoff scenarios for the Bills. They can move all the way up to the 2 seed or fall into the Wild Card race, but they have definitely clinched their fourth playoff spot in five seasons.

This will be the Bills’ first game against 2021 first-round QB Zach Wilson. An injury kept him out of their first game and backup Mike White did not respond well in November. White was picked off four times and sacked once before getting pulled for Joe Flacco.

Buffalo’s rushing offense came to life in the first meeting of the year, and four different rushers scored a touchdown — and one of them wasn’t Josh Allen, who leads the team in that category on the season.

The Bills are favored by 16 points, down one from the opening line. The over/under is 41. Odds are from our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.