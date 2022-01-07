The Speed Option: Buffalo Bills host the New York Jets with the AFC East on the line

The Buffalo Bills close out the regular season this week with a game against the New York Jets and the AFC East title a win away. Get to know Gang Green, before the regular-season finale.

2021 Season Summary

The Jets had two wins coming into the first game against the Bills. Since that game they’ve notched two more wins and are 4-12. You may recall that Mike White started against the Bills and then Joe Flacco started the following week against the Miami Dolphins. The Jets were lucky enough to have rookie quarterback Zach Wilson return mid season, and he’s now been under center for the team’s previous six games,

Head Coach

Robert Saleh is finishing up his first season as head coach. He was previously the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers. His career record is 4-12.

Offensive Coordinator

Mike LaFleur, brother of Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and former Niners passing game coordinator, is the offensive coordinator for the Jets. His unit ranks 25th in points per game and 21st in yards per game.

Defensive Coordinator

The most senior of the Jets top three coaches is defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. He beats out Salah by a whopping two years at age 44. Prior to moving to the Jets he was the assistant head coach and interim defensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons. His defense is ranked 32nd in points per game allowed and yards per game allowed.

Offensive Starters

QB: Zach Wilson *

RB: Michael Carter *

WR: Keelan Cole ^

WR: Jamison Crowder

WR: Denzel Mims

TE: Tyler Kroft

LT: Conor McDermott

LG: Alijah Vera-Tucker *

C: Dan Feeney ^

RG: Laurent Duvernay-Tardif ^

RT: Morgan Moses ^

^ = free agent / trade addition

* = rookie

Defensive Starters

DL: John Franklin-Myers

DL: Quinnen WIlliams

DL: Shaq Lawson

DL: Folorunso Fatukasi

LB: C.J. Mosley

LB: Quincy Williams ^

LB: Jarrad Davis ^

CB: Bryce Hall

CB: Brandin Echols *

S: Ashtyn Davis

S: Elijah Riley ^

^ = free agent / trade addition

* = rookie