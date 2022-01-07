Find a rooting interest for Bills fans in every Week 18 game

Currently the Buffalo Bills sit in the fourth spot in the AFC Playoff Picture. With a win on Sunday, they will solidify themselves as the AFC East division winner as well as at least the four seed and a home playoff game next weekend.

There are scenarios where the Bills can move up all the way to the two seed in the AFC, and we’ll share that in this week’s rooting interest, but there are also a ton of games that don’t have any rooting interests as it relates to the playoffs. That’s where this gets interesting.

We’ll break up our weekly rooting interests into three different groups this week, but every game will give you some reason to root. Our friends at DraftKings SportsBook have also given us the betting odds so you know how likely your desired outcome really is.

Here is the current AFC playoff picture for starters:

AFC Standings

y- Clinched division

x- Clinched playoff spot

italics- Eliminated

Playoff rooting interests

The first set of games we’re looking at have to do with Buffalo’s playoff run. Buffalo winning the division is the priority, then moving up to the 2 seed to ensure two or three home playoffs games if they keep winning, then maybe a look at a possible opponent or two.

Buffalo Bills over New York Jets

Sunday, January 9, 4:25 PM Eastern

Line: Bills by 16

Clinch a playoff spot. Check.

Clinch the division. This would do that.

Win some playoff games. This would help.

Win the Super Bowl. Hopefully.

Miami Dolphins over New England Patriots

Sunday, January 9, 4:25 PM Eastern

Line: Patriots by 6

The other way for Buffalo to clinch the division would be if the Dolphins beat the Patriots. Miami has nothing to play for except pride at this point, but it’s likely they’ll try to prove themselves in this game.

Denver Broncos over Kansas City Chiefs

Saturday, January 8, 4:30 PM Eastern

Line: Chiefs by 10.5

A Chiefs loss and a Bills win allows Buffalo to move up in the playoff seeding.

Cleveland Browns over Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, January 9, 1:00 PM Eastern

Line: Browns by 6

The Browns will be without Baker Mayfield while the Bengals will be without a bunch of different offensive starters. Cincinnati has said they will be without both their Pro Bowl quarterback and their Pro Bowl running back in the season finale. A Bengals loss and a Bills win and Buffalo moves up in the playoff seeding.

Jacksonville Jaguars over Indianapolis Colts

Sunday, January 9, 1:00 PM Eastern

Line: Colts by 15

The Colts haven’t won in Northern Florida in a really, really long time. This would be a massive upset, but the Colts are one of the scariest teams in the AFC Playoff Race and they’ve already blown out the Bills this year. If they lose and fall out of playoff position, that would ease my fears.

Las Vegas Raiders over Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, January 9, 8:15 PM Eastern

Line: Chargers by 3

If the Jaguars really do knock off the Colts, this game is incentivized to end in a tie. If they played to a draw, both teams would make the postseason and that would be fine with us. That would mean the Colts aren’t in. In a win/loss scenario, there’s nothing about the Raiders that scares me so if they could beat the Chargers, that would help.

Pittsburgh Steelers over Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, January 9, 1:00 PM Eastern

Line: Ravens by 4

Pittsburgh is a very different team than Week 1 and so are the Bills. They don’t necessarily worry me at this stage of Ben Roethlisberger’s season.

If all these outcomes happen, it would be Bills vs Steelers in round one and the Bills would be the 2 seed. In round two, they would be hosting the Chiefs, Bengals, or Patriots depending on Wild Card Round winners.

This set of games will either help make AFC East draft picks go down, or potentially help Buffalo’s draft pick if they don’t go to the Super Bowl. Obviously, we continue to hope the Bills picked 32nd.

Tennessee Titans over Houston Texans

Sunday, January 9, 1:00 PM Eastern

Line: Titans by 10

Obviously we want the 4-12 Jets to lose to the Bills, but we also want the Texans to stay in front of them in the draft order. A Texans loss would guarantee that.

The Miami Dolphins hold the 49ers’ first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Let’s keep pushing them down the draft board with a big win!

Seattle’s first-round pick belongs to the Jets, so we want it to be as low as possible. The Cardinals would fall into a tie with the Bills at 11-6, but Buffalo is still likely to pick ahead of Arizona because of a worse Strength of Schedule.

The Panthers traded their second-round pick to the Jets as part of the Sam Darnold move. Go Panthers!

We want the Bears to keep losing to stay ahead of the Jets’ draft picks. A Bears loss and a Seahawks win, and the Jets move back in the draft order among the top ten.

We want the Giants to keep losing to stay ahead of or at least tied with the Jets’ draft picks. The two Big Apple teams are currently tied, with Strength of Schedule the determining factor.

The Cowboys sit at 11-5 and we want them to stay behind Buffalo in the draft order if both teams are ousted in the same round. A win here would keep them behind the Bills.

I am not a fan of telling you to root against the Lions. They are too fun. But if the Jaguars win and the Lions lose, Detroit gets the first overall pick. It’s not super-important, but knocking down another AFC team even one spot is at least something in the grand scheme of things. Remember the title of the article is “finding a rooting interest...”

For fun

I got nothing unless you got something.

Last weekend, we hosted the Falcons and we had a great time interacting with their fanbase and pool of writers, bloggers, and reporters. Plus my boss is a Falcons fan.