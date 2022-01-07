Buffalo Bills Links, 1/7: Bills focused on claiming AFC East crown

As the Buffalo Bills prepare to host the New York Jets Sunday in the regular-season finale, the stakes are clear for Buffalo: a win guarantees the Bills their second straight AFC East title, the No. 4 seed in the AFC and at least one home playoff game before a raucous Highmark Stadium crowd.
Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by discussing how head coach Sean McDermott, quarterback Josh Allen and the rest of the Bills are focusing on dispatching of the Jets and wrapping up their first back-to-back divisional titles since winning four straight from 1988-1991.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Bills focused on winning AFC East
At one point nearly a month ago, the Buffalo Bills were at 7-6 and the rival New England Patriots had leap-frogged them for first place in the AFC East. All that has changed thanks to three straight wins. Now, the Bills are focused on wrapping up their second straight AFC East title and securing at least one home playoff game. Learn how Buffalo is using its regular-season finale vs. the Jets to prepare for a playoff run, dissect the key matchups to watch as Buffalo looks for its second straight season sweep of the Jets, find out how Buffalo’s resurgent run game will be tested by a solid Jets defensive line, and more!
- ‘There’s no let down’: Bills balance postseason goals with preparing for regular-season finale | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Game Preview | Bills vs. Jets | Week 18 - BuffaloBills.com
- PlayAction: Bills’ run-game momentum will be tested by stout Jets’ front | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- View from Vegas: Jets have rarely covered as road underdog, expect same vs. Bills | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Jets at Bills spread, odds, picks and trends: Expert predictions for NFL Week 18 game with Buffalo on brink of AFC East title – The Athletic
- Steve Tasker set to appear as the Bills Legend of the Game | Week 18 - BuffaloBills.com
Bills could wind up as high as the No. 2/3 seed in the AFC
The Bills know they can clinch the divisional title and at least the No. 4 seed in the AFC with a win on Sunday. With a little help from the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns, Buffalo could find itself as the conference’s No. 2 or No. 3 seed. Plus, learn how the Bills’ blueprint for roster development sets the franchise up for success for years to come, and why the AFC is wide open this year.
- Door open for Buffalo Bills to climb to AFC’s No. 2 or 3 seed - newyorkupstate.com
- How the Bills expect to reach playoffs, vie for AFC dominance for years to come - Buffalo Bills Blog- ESPN
- Mark Gaughan: Bills have warts, but the AFC is as wide open as ever | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
Odds and ends
Left tackle Dion Dawkins returned to the practice field on Thursday. Plus, hear the latest on why all parties involved in the new Bills stadium talks expect a deal to get done soon, discover how Greg Rousseau may have scaled the supposed rookie wall, explore how the Bills may have finally found their ideal starting offensive line, find out how fans can help the team prepare for Sunday’s home game, and more.
- Dawkins returns to Bills’ practice - WGR 550
- Bills stadium deal approaching, despite no mention in Hochul address | Local News | buffalonews.com
- The rookie wall is real, and Bills first-round pick Greg Rousseau may have scaled it - Democrat & Chronicle
- The Bills have found their optimal starting O-line: All-22 film review – The Athletic (Subscription required).
- Snow shovelers needed at Highmark Stadium | Week 18 - BuffaloBills.com
- Derrick Henry set to return to Titans for playoffs; Bad news for Bills? - newyorkupstate.com
