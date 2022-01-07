Buffalo Bills Links, 1/7: Bills focused on claiming AFC East crown

As the Buffalo Bills prepare to host the New York Jets Sunday in the regular-season finale, the stakes are clear for Buffalo: a win guarantees the Bills their second straight AFC East title, the No. 4 seed in the AFC and at least one home playoff game before a raucous Highmark Stadium crowd.

Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by discussing how head coach Sean McDermott, quarterback Josh Allen and the rest of the Bills are focusing on dispatching of the Jets and wrapping up their first back-to-back divisional titles since winning four straight from 1988-1991.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Bills focused on winning AFC East

At one point nearly a month ago, the Buffalo Bills were at 7-6 and the rival New England Patriots had leap-frogged them for first place in the AFC East. All that has changed thanks to three straight wins. Now, the Bills are focused on wrapping up their second straight AFC East title and securing at least one home playoff game. Learn how Buffalo is using its regular-season finale vs. the Jets to prepare for a playoff run, dissect the key matchups to watch as Buffalo looks for its second straight season sweep of the Jets, find out how Buffalo’s resurgent run game will be tested by a solid Jets defensive line, and more!

Bills could wind up as high as the No. 2/3 seed in the AFC

The Bills know they can clinch the divisional title and at least the No. 4 seed in the AFC with a win on Sunday. With a little help from the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns, Buffalo could find itself as the conference’s No. 2 or No. 3 seed. Plus, learn how the Bills’ blueprint for roster development sets the franchise up for success for years to come, and why the AFC is wide open this year.

Odds and ends

Left tackle Dion Dawkins returned to the practice field on Thursday. Plus, hear the latest on why all parties involved in the new Bills stadium talks expect a deal to get done soon, discover how Greg Rousseau may have scaled the supposed rookie wall, explore how the Bills may have finally found their ideal starting offensive line, find out how fans can help the team prepare for Sunday’s home game, and more.