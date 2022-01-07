Efe Obada out, Emmanuel Sanders doubtful for Buffalo Bills against New York Jets

When the Buffalo Bills meet up with the New York Jets on Sunday, it’ll be a tale of two seasons for these teams, and not just with their win-loss records. The Bills, who’ve only seen three season-ending injuries this season (Tre’davious White, Justin Zimmer, and Ike Boettger), are in a very different place than the Jets (13 players on Injured Reserve and five on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The Bills have managed to avoid major injuries so far, and even minor injuries aren’t going to have a significant impact in this week’s game. Only two players won’t play on Sunday: Efe Obada, who was ruled out with an ankle injury, and Emmanuel Sanders, who is technically doubtful with his knee injury, but the Bills have never had a doubtful player appear in a game with Sean McDermott as head coach.

Ryan Bates is on track to start his third consecutive game at left guard. He’d injured his knee at the end of last week’s win, but after two limited practices, he was a full participant on Friday. There’s no question about his availability this week.

The same goes for Ed Oliver (ankle), who’s improved over last week’s limited practices. He was a full participant on Thursday and Friday this week, and he’s good to play.

The only other player who had a noteworthy appearance on the injury report was Dion Dawkins, who missed Wednesday’s practice for personal reasons, but he’s available this weekend.

For the Jets, they’ll likely be without receiver/returner Braxton Berrios, who’s doubtful and didn’t practice this week. Tackles Chuma Edoga and Greg Van Roten missed Wednesday’s practice, but practiced otherwise and will be playing on Sunday.