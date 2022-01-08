Wingin’ It: We update an Old York classic to take on the New York Jets

You like football. You like food. So do we! So much so, in fact, that we smash the two together to bring you a Buffalo Bills-inspired recipe each week. Whether it’s a take on an opponents’ fave or some real mad scientist **** coming your way, Wingin’ It is the spot to watch. This week we’re prepping for the New York Jets!

Another shoutout to jj24 who tossed a lot of ideas my way and gets half credit on a Wingin’ It first! Check the ingredients list. No hot sauce. Wingin’ It has evolved to the next level. Originally a pun on the concept that every week would have a wing sauce element to it, it might be time to start leveraging the usual meaning of the term. Our first non-wing sauce recipe combines a Buffalo staple with an old recipe from England. Shepherd’s pie might have been good enough for the Old York, but Shepherd’s Pie on Weck is the update for New York!

Shepherd’s Pie on Weck

Serves: 6-8

Active Time: 30 min

Total Time: 75 minutes

Ingredients

1 Tbsp olive oil (optional if you trust your nonstick pan)

1 lb ground beef

1 small onion (or half a large one), chopped

1 cup beef broth (or water and bouillon)

3 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

6 oz tomato paste

2 cups frozen vegetables (peas, carrots, corn, green beans)

2 Tbsp flour

1⁄ 2 tsp rosemary

1⁄ 2 tsp thyme

Salt, and Pepper to taste

4 cups mashed potatoes. I used two packages of Idahoan brand instant

Caraway seeds

Coarse salt

Prepared horseradish

You will need: 10 inch pie pan or similar size baking dish

Brown ground beef in a large sauté pan on MED/HIGH. Add chopped onions. Stir occasionally until onions start to look “milky,” about 3-5 min. Stir in broth, tomato paste and Worcestershire sauce. Add frozen vegetables, cook about 5 min, stirring occasionally. Sprinkle flour over mixture and stir in; stir in rosemary, thyme, salt and pepper. Continue stirring periodically until gravy is thickened; remove from heat. Preheat oven to 350ºF. Prepare mashed potatoes per container directions. Add meat mixture to bottom of pie pan. Cover with prepared mashed potatoes; bake 20 min. Depending on your pie pan, you may need a sheet of foil below to catch drippings Sprinkle caraway seeds and coarse salt on top of potatoes. Return pie to oven for 10 additional min (top should be starting to turn golden brown). Remove from oven; let rest for at least 5 min before serving. Serve with horseradish if desired.

Wingin’ It Tips and Prep Gallery

The first picture is a reference point for what my mixture looked like when the gravy was just about done. The second picture is the whole pie after completion. Finally, I forgot I had horseradish when I did the initial photographs so the last pic is me adding it after the “pretty plate” had already been made. I found a horseradish/beet combo, which is why it’s the color it is.