Not Another Buffalo Podcast | Week 18 Game Picks & Brando’s Bets

The final week of the NFL regular season is here and the guys are making their spread picks for six of the most interesting matchups of the week. Pat, Jon, & Brando talk through the various playoff scenarios that could unfold and which teams will be resting starters.

Plus, Brando’s Bets centers around Stephon Diggs, who is currently eight receptions short of a large incentive bonus.

Game Pick Standings:

Brando: (58-32)

Pat: (48-48)

Jon: (45-51)

