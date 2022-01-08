Mobile sports betting opens in New York; bet on Bills/Jets now!

Mobile sports betting has finally come to New York State and as of 9 AM local time on Saturday, January 8, you can bet on the Buffalo Bills and any other sporting event if you’re a resident.

New York is the largest state in the nation to allow mobile sports betting, but it comes at a cost. Each of the operators of mobile sports betting sites, including DraftKings, will need to pay 51 percent of their revenue to the state. That’s much higher than New Jersey, which requires just 13 percent. Fans won’t necessarily see that information as they interact with the sites, though.