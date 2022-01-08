Bills fans’ confidence back on track entering season finale

Buffalo Bills fans and their confidence in the team are back in a big way. After a middling midseason slump, Buffalo has won three straight games and a fourth straight win against a terrible New York Jets team in Week 18 would clinch the AFC East for the second straight year.

In a far cry from a few weeks ago, Bills fans are now confident in the direction of the team at a rate of 92%. The other 8% haven’t come back since the embarrassing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars started the slide.

Only fans of the Cincinnati Bengals (100%), Los Angeles Chargers (100%), Tennessee Titans (100%), New England Patriots (97%), and Detroit Lions (95%) are ahead of the BIlls.

This week’s opponent, the New York Jets, have worked their way up to 77% of fans being confident after their strong showing a week ago against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

