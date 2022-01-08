AFC Playoff Picture: Bills can’t gain 2 seed after Chiefs win

Currently the Buffalo Bills sit in the fourth spot in the AFC Playoff Picture. With a win on Sunday, they will solidify themselves as the AFC East division winner as well as at least the four seed and a home playoff game next weekend.

That’s not the whole story, though. With a win plus some help, they can move to the three seed in the AFC. When the Chiefs won on Saturday afternoon, Buffalo couldn’t get to the two seed anymore.

The Denver Broncos led the game for a good chunk but a huge play turned the tide. Denver was inside the ten, but a running play was blown up with the Chiefs almost taking the handoff, the Broncos running back fumbled, Kanas City took it to the house for a touchdown, and the game was over from there.

If the Titans win, they are the one seed. If they lose, the Titans are the two seed.

Here is the current AFC playoff picture along with scenarios below.

AFC Standings

y- Clinched division

x- Clinched playoff spot

italics- Eliminated

Buffalo hosts the Jets in the late afternoon and the Bengals are at the Browns early afternoon on Sunday. The Bengals have already announced that several offensive starters will be out of the game as they rest or recover from COVID-19, but the Browns will also be without their starting quarterback. The Chiefs are still playing for the first-round bye and before everyone else, so they’ll likely give their best shot.

To move up to 3

In order to regain the 3 seed, the Bills would need the Bengals to lose on Sunday. THey would pass the Bengals then.