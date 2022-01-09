Billieve: Previewing New York Jets and Week 18

The Buffalo Bills need a win on Sunday or get a loss by the New England Patriots to clinch consecutive AFC East divisional titles for the first time since claiming four straight from 1988-1991.

In their way? An old divisional rival, the New York Jets, who are playing for pride in bringing another last-place season to an end.

On the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast, hosts John Boccacino and Jamie D’Amico have everything you need to know as the Bills look to close out the regular season with a fourth straight win and earn their second consecutive AFC East crown.

Among the topics discussed:

Head coach Sean McDermott has the Bills in the playoffs for third straight season and fourth time in the last five years.

During last week’s playoff-clinching win over the Atlanta Falcons, it was impressive to see McDermott and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll adjust their game plan and focus on running the ball on a day when Josh Allen was not at his best.

Facing the Jets, expect Allen’s passing woes from Week 17 to be an aberration as Allen should be able to carve up the Jets’ secondary.

How McDermott and the Bills will use this regular-season finale as a tune-up to prepare for a (hopefully) deep playoff run.

Major kudos are due to running back Devin Singletary, who scampered for a career-best 110 rushing yards with two touchdowns in the win over Atlanta.

The development of Buffalo’s ground game over the last month (averaging 160 yards per game) will serve the team well in the playoffs.

Look for Singletary, Allen and Zack Moss to have more success running the ball against the Jets, who rank 29th in the NFL in run defense.

In Dion Dawkins, Ryan Bates, Mitch Morse, Daryl Williams, and Spencer Brown, the Bills appear to have found their ideal offensive line combination heading into the postseason.

The Bills’ top-ranked defense will continue to confound rookie QBs when Zach Wilson makes his first start vs. Buffalo.

The Jets are a banged-up bunch, missing many key players on both sides of the ball, but they continue to fight hard in every game

Buffalo’s pass rush should be able to get after Wilson, and Buffalo’s opportunistic defense should force a few turnovers and end Wilson’s streak of 135 pass attempts without an interception.

Check out the latest Billieve Podcast as Boccacino and D’Amico give their score predictions as Buffalo looks to wrap up a division title at home for the first time since the 1995 season.

