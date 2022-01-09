Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets broadcast info, announcers, streaming, radio, television

The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets meet at 4:25 p.m. EST at Highmark Stadium in a Week 18 game the NFL flexed out of the early time slot and into the afternoon slate. Thanks to a recent three-game winning streak, the Buffalo Bills have regained control of the AFC East. Heading into Sunday’s regular-season finale, it all comes down to this: If Buffalo wants to reign supreme over their AFC East foes for a second consecutive season and guarantee themselves of at least one home playoff game in Western New York, the Bills need to either defeat the Jets (4-12) or hope for the Miami Dolphins (8-8) to knock off the New England Patriots (10-6) for a second time this year.

Sunday’s matchup will be the 123rd meeting all-time between these teams. Buffalo leads the all-time series 66-56 and has won four of the last five matchups with the Jets, including 45-17 in Week 10. The Bills are looking for their second straight season sweep of the Jets. This will be their first time facing rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Buffalo is listed as a 16-point favorite at home vs. the Jets. The Bills will be wearing their blue jerseys with white pants and white helmet. Here are all the ways to catch Sunday’s game from home:

TV/Streaming/Radio Schedule

Date: Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022

Time: 4:25 p.m. EST

Channel: The game will be carried on CBS on WIVB and CFTO in Buffalo, WROC in Rochester, WKTV, WTVH, and WBNG in Syracuse, WBNG and WYOU in Binghamton, WBNG and WENY in Elmira, WKTV, WTVH, and WRGB in Utica, WKTV, WRGB and WCWN in Albany, WWNY in Watertown, and WSEE in Erie View the broadcast map

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), and Melanie Collins (sideline reporter)

Streaming: FuboTV and the Buffalo Bills app (especially helpful for those with DIRECTV)

Location: Highmark Stadium | Orchard Park, NY

Radio: WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), Fan 590 AM (Toronto), WKRL 100.9 FM and 106.5 FM (Syracuse), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network

Radio Play-by-Play: John Murphy and Eric Wood with sideline reporter Sal Capaccio

Online: NFL Game Pass, NFL.com Game Center

Betting Odds*

Line: Bills by 16

Bet: DraftKings Sportsbook

Final Injury Report

Buffalo Bills

Out: DE Efe Obada (ankle).

Doubtful: WR Emmanuel Sanders (knee).

Will play: OL Ryan Bates (knee), LT Dion Dawkins (personal), DT Ed Oliver (ankle).

New York Jets

Doubtful: WR Braxton Berrios (quadriceps).

Will play: RB Michael Carter (concussion), WR Jamison Crowder (calf), S Ashtyn Davis (back), T Chuma Edoga (ankle), DL Sheldon Rankins (knee), G Greg Van Roten (illness non-COVID).

*Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.