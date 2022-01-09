Buffalo Bills inactives vs. New York Jets, Week 18

The Buffalo Bills host the New York Jets in just the second Week 18 game in NFL history. Way back in 1993, the league added an extra bye week to its 16-game schedule, so each team was idle twice throughout the season. In that Week 18 contest, the Bills defeated a division rival—the Indianapolis Colts—to secure the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.

This time around, the Bills hope to defeat a division rival in order to secure the AFC East Division crown, as the Bills find themselves in a “win it and clinch it” scenario. With the playoffs set to begin next week, Buffalo is relatively healthy, though they did scratch a pair of players this week due to injury.

Who’s in and who’s out for the regular-season finale? Here’s the full list.

WR Emmanuel Sanders

Sanders was listed as “doubtful” thanks to a knee injury this week, so this comes as little surprise. Gabriel Davis will have another opportunity to start in place of the veteran Sanders, who will hopefully be ready for the first round of the playoffs next week.

WR Marquez Stevenson

The rookie had won the return-man job after a fumble from Isaiah McKenzie against the Indianapolis Colts, but after a particularly brutal Week 17, he’s a healthy scratch. With both Matt Breida and McKenzie active, it will be interesting to see which player the Bills have fielding returns.

TE Tommy Sweeney

The Bills have been going heavy at wide receiver, and even with Sanders out, they’ll still deactivate their backup tight end in Sweeney. That means if Dawson Knox were to be injured, fullback Reggie Gilliam would switch to tight end, where he lined up primarily as a rookie in 2020.

T Bobby Hart

While Ryan Bates was limited in practice for the first two sessions of the week, he logged a full practice on Friday and enters today’s game without an injury designation. Hart is the odd man out as a result.

DE Efe Obada

Obada sits with an injured ankle, meaning second-round draft choice Boogie Basham is active today.

Gameday roster & inactives: pic.twitter.com/Arzgur3wcL — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 9, 2022

